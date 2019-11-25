First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Jacksonville Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Jacksonville:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Musical
Best Musical Director of a Musical
Best Play
Best Technical Design of a Musical
Best Technical Design of a Play
Aj West - LES MISERABLES - Amelia Musical Playhouse 27%
Jeff Groden Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse 15%
Josh Waller - FUN HOME - Limelight Theatre 13%
Gannon Thomas - THE PILLOWMAN - Players by the Sea 32%
Kip Brown - LYSISTRATA IN GATORLAND - Amelia Musical Playhouse 27%
Chris Makauskas - GIRLS WEEKEND - Limelight Theatre 11%
Heather Harding - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse 20%
Alexandria Wilkerson - DREAMGIRLS - Star Center Theatre 14%
Katie Timoney - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Limelight Theatre 13%
Heather Harding - LYSISTRATA IN GATORLAND - Amelia Musical Playhouse 38%
Rhonda Wilson - GROUNDED - Star Center Theatre 12%
Francesca Bellavista - CALENDAR GIRLS - Limelight Theatre 10%
Nick Cooper - GRAND HOTEL - Amelia Musical Playhouse 33%
Christian St. John - DREAMGIRLS - Star Center Theatre 15%
Bradley Akers - FUN HOME - Limelight Theatre 12%
Joe Kemper - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre Jacksonville 21%
Shelli Long - GIRLS WEEKEND - Limelight Theatre 18%
Toni D'Amico - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - BlueFire Theatre 15%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse 20%
SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Limelight Theatre 18%
OKLAHOMA - Amelia Musical Playhouse 15%
Chad Miller - OKLAHOMA - Amelia Musical Playhouse 39%
Shelli Long - FUN HOME - Limelight Theatre 13%
Christian Nyman - NEWSIES - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience 11%
THE PILLOWMAN - Players By The Sea 29%
GIRLS WEEKEND - Limelight Theatre 14%
BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 9%
Johnny Pettegrew - NEWSIES - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience 49%
Lee Hambu - SILENCE THE MUSICAL - The 5 & Dime 24%
Tim Watson - PETER PAN - Theatre Jacksonville 14%
Tim Watson - SILENT SKY - Theatre Jacksonville 100%
