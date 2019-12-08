First Coast Opera Presents H.M.S. PINAFORE

First Coast Opera sets sail aboard the H. M. S. Pinaforeera at Flagler College's Lewis Auditorium on January 4 and 5, 2020. This nautical satire filled with infectious tunes and clever wit is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's best-loved comic operettas. Captain Corcoran's daughter Josephine has captured the attentions of two men: the lowly sailor Ralph Rackstraw and the pompous Sir Joseph Porter. Only the mysterious Little Buttercup can unravel the ensuing mess of class rivalries and mistaken identities.

Heading the cast is FCO Artistic Director Curtis Tucker as Sir Joseph Porter, along with Patrick Jacobs as Captain Corcoran, Brittany Fouché as Josephine, Nicholas DeMeo as Ralph Rackstraw, Sarah Nordin as Little Buttercup, Tyler Putnam as Dick Deadeye, Jason Whitfield as Bill Bobstay, Adam Benton as Bob Becket, and Dawn Veree as Cousin Hebe. The FCO chorus and orchestra will be conducted by Zeek Smith. Nelson Sheeley returns to direct the production featuring scenic design by Pigman's Music and Arts Company, costume design by Alan Smith, lighting design by Carl Liberatore, and hair and makeup design by Nicole Dupré.

Celebrating its 20th Season, First Coast Opera is the region's premier opera company, producing professional performances of a variety of operas, operettas, concerts, and cabarets. For this production, and The Little Prince in March 2020, child tickets are free with an accompanying paid adult. First Coast Opera receives financial support from the State of Florida, Division of Cultural Affairs, the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council, and numerous individuals and businesses throughout northeast Florida. For tickets and more information, visit www.firstcoastopera.com.





