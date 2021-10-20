FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents DANCING WITH THE STARS - LIVE TOUR 2022

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway present "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022." The Live Tour will come comes to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

America's favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022." Launching January 7th in Richmond, VA, this year's all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year's state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced. Previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten says, "After not being able to tour last year, we're all so excited to bring the "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour" back to all of our dedicated fans around the country. I'm especially looking forward to this year's tour because we also get to celebrate our show's amazing 30th Season."

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios. For more information about "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022" visit dwtstour.com.

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022" go on sale starting Friday, October 22nd at 10am. To purchase tickets, please visit FSCJArtistSeries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase Premium Tickets, Pre-Show Cast Q&A passes, Exclusive Merchandise and Photo Opportunities will be available through FSCJArtistSeries.org.

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.