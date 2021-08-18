FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour is Coming to the Times-Union Center This November

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher is bringing his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF stops in Jacksonville on the North American tour direct from Broadway. The beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick will be at the Times-Union Center, November 2-7, 2021.

The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, inspired by the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 5 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF tickets go ON SALE August 20th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today. Groups may begin placing reservation requests by calling (904) 632-5050 or emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.