CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to The Alhambra Theatre & Dining

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Alhambra Theatre & Dining has announced the opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the fantastical musical based on Roald Dahl’s beloved novel. Presented by Atlantic Self Storage, this deliciously entertaining production opens Wednesday, June 26, and runs through Sunday, August 17, promising a magical experience for families and theatergoers of all ages.

Step inside Willy Wonka’s whimsical world as Charlie Bucket and a colorful cast of characters embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through a chocolate factory like no other. Featuring memorable songs from the classic film—including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket”—alongside dazzling new music from the team behind Hairspray, this modern adaptation brings Dahl’s timeless story to life with humor, heart, and spectacular visual effects.

“This show is a dream come true for summer,” said Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith. “It’s filled with magic, wonder, and joy—and with its themes of kindness, imagination, and adventure, it’s the perfect show for families looking to make memories together.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is part of the Alhambra’s 2025 season and features a talented cast of local and national performers, stunning sets and costumes, and the theatre’s signature three-course dinner service, making it an unforgettable night out.

Comments