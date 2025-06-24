ANYTHING GOES Sets Sail at FSCJ's 19th Annual High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The FSCJ Artist Series and the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts will present the 19th annual High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience (SMTE) with a six-performance run of Anything Goes, Cole Porter’s classic musical comedy, from July 18–27, 2025.

Celebrating nearly two decades of training and showcasing rising talent from across the First Coast, SMTE gives 7th–12th grade students the opportunity to work alongside top local theatre professionals as they rehearse and perform onstage at the Wilson Center for the Arts at Florida State College at Jacksonville's South Campus.

Set aboard the ocean liner S.S. American, Anything Goes follows a madcap cast of characters on a transatlantic voyage where love, mistaken identity, and a bit of blackmail combine for a hilarious, toe-tapping romp. The score features some of Porter’s most iconic songs, including “You’re the Top,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and the electrifying title number “Anything Goes.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances take place at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts, located at 11901 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246.

TICKET INFORMATION

Adults: $30

Non-FSCJ Students, Children 12 and under, Seniors 55+, and Military: $25

(Military discount limited to 4 tickets per valid ID)

FSCJ Students and Staff: $20

(Limit 2 tickets per valid ID)

Group rates for 10+ available at (904) 632-5050

Tickets can be purchased online at fscjartistseries.org, by phone at (904) 632-5000 (Mon–Thurs, 10am–3pm; Fri, 10am–1pm), or in person at the Wilson Center Box Office at (904) 646-2222 (Mon–Thurs, 10am–4pm).

