ABET In Partnership With Actors Collective Presents ONE BY TENN PLUS EIGHT

ACTORS COLLECTIVE in partnership with ABET presents a collection of theatrical pieces, including Talk To Me Like The Rain and Let Me Listen by Tennessee Williams. A singular opportunity to see this rare gem performed, along with new original pieces by regional playwrights!

Starring Brooks Anne Meierdierks, Christopher Watson, Jason Collins, Kristen Walsh, Milan Alley, and Rich Pintello, and featuring the writing of Adam Nathaniel Davis, Cameron J. Pfahler, Elaine Smith, Jason Collins, Karen Konzen, Kelby Siddons, Nathan Sanders, Olivia Gowan, and Tennessee Williams.

An American playwright, many would say the greatest of the twentieth century, Tennessee Williams (1911-1983) created some of the most iconic characters in modern theatre. His body of work includes The Glass Menagerie, A Streetcar Named Desire, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Suddenly Last Summer, Sweet Bird of Youth, The Night of the Iguana, and so many more. Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listenwas written in 1953 as part of a series of one-acts Williams wrote in particular for community theatre. Unlike the scenic demands of his larger works these scripts featured small-scale, bare-room situations, and allowed the audience to take in the actors and text without other visual distractions. Actors Collective and ABET are incredibly excited to present this rarely performed piece!

Tickets - www.abettheatre.com or 249-7177

$20 general | $15 for 2019-2020 season ticket holders





