ABBA The Concert Comes to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in August

ABBA The Concert, the top ABBA tribute group in the world, will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center). Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

21st Century Artists, Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, known as ABBA The Music, and ABBA The Hits, and ABBA The Concert. The audience and press all agree - "This is the closest to ABBA you'll ever get." ABBA The Concert brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life.

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen."

Many critics agree, ABBA The Concert is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION!

ABBA The Concert is not affiliated with the original ABBA group or Mamma Mia.

