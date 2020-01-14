Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Jackson, MS Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Jackson, MS Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Latham Nance - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Jackson Academy PAC

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Ray McFarland - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Cliff Miller - HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Janine LaManna - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Stage Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Jo Ann Robinson - INTO THE BREECHES! - New Stage Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Jackson Academy PAC

Best Musical (Professional)

BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre

Best Touring Show

IF NOT US, THEN WHO? FREEDOM RIDES TO FREEDOM SUMMER - New Stage Theatre

Theater of the Year

New Stage Theatre

