Laurel Little Theatre Presents WHY I LIVE AT THE P.O.

LLT will continue its "60th Sensational Season" with the Mississippi classic "WHY I LIVE AT THE P.O." It runs over two weekends for six performances. Evenings are February 26-27 & March 5-6 at 730pm, and on Sundays, February 28 and March 7, the matinees are at 2pm.

The LLT reservation line is now open and answers 24 hours a day at 601.428.0140.

Mississippi author Eudora Welty wrote this short story in 1941 and it became one of her most popular pieces. It was inspired by a photo Welty had taken of a woman ironing clothes in the back of a small Southern post office.

It's a humorous one-woman show told by 'Sister' - the postmistress of the teeny tiny post office in 'China Grove' Mississippi where she lives in the backroom.

She tells the story of her very very very Southern family: Papa-Daddy, Stella-Rondo and Uncle Rondo. Sister explains all about her trials and tribulations with her mad-capped folks.

Long time LLT actor and board member Rick Youngblood is directing. Youngblood directed comedies by Neil Simon over the last four years, and he appeared on the LLT stage in leading roles in "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "1776." He's also performed in productions with Just Over the Rainbow Theatre in Hattiesburg, as well as shows at Jones College. Youngblood is the Chief Financial and Academic Officer at Jones.

LLT alumni Christy Liverett plays 'Sister' after having just wrapped up a role in LLT's "Doublewide, Texas" last month. She appeared in LLT's "Brighton Beach Memoirs," "Biloxi Blues," and "Broadway Bound" in the last few years, but she got her start on the Arabian stage over 20 years ago. Liverett is a professor of education at William Carey University and also serves on the LLT board of directors.

The show is appropriate for all ages, but is really for adults and older students.

Sets are by Kellum Wilson and Missy Sanderson, LLT board president Sandra Boutwell is handling props and Joe Blackledge and Rick Youngblood are in charge of light & sound.

Keeping Covid safety in mind as a top priority for the LLT audiences and volunteers this year, extra precautions include: limited audiences under 50% capacity with marked off rows and an empty seat between each couple/family, masks (LLT asks that you "bring your own, please!") and distancing required, no admittance with visible illness/coughs/sneezing, temperature checks at the door and hydrostatic disinfectant cleaning of the theatre before each performance.

Single tickets are available, but the best deal is a 4-punch LLT season ticket that saves up to 28% off the single ticket price.

For this one-act show, tickets are at a special price of $10 for all adults and free for students.

Just call in a reservation and then the ticket purchase is completed at the door.

For information on season tickets or any other questions, mail to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.