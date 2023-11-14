GOLDEN GIRLS THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Jackson in 2024

The performance is on March 17, 2024 at the Thalia Mara Hall.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Celtic Woman Comes to Jackson in February 2024 Photo 2 Celtic Woman Comes to Jackson in February 2024

GOLDEN GIRLS THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Jackson in 2024

GOLDEN GIRLS THE LAUGHS CONTINUE comes to Jackson in 2024. The performance is on March 17, 2024 at the Thalia Mara Hall.

Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. It’s 2023, and we find Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine, and his other plays have been produced across the country. Direction by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Troy. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.




RELATED STORIES - Jackson, MS

1
Celtic Woman Comes to Jackson in February 2024 Photo
Celtic Woman Comes to Jackson in February 2024

Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle.

2
The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film Will Host a Fall 2023 Open Photo
The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film Will Host a Fall 2023 Open House

The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film will host a fall 2023  Open House, Friday, November 10, 2023.

3
New Publication Features Preeminent Artists, Authors, and Scholars Reflecting on Landscape Photo
New Publication Features Preeminent Artists, Authors, and Scholars Reflecting on Landscapes in Art and Literature

The University Press of Mississippi (UPM) in association with University of Mississippi Museum and Historic Houses (UMM/the Museum) is celebrating the release of its latest volume in a series featuring artists and works in UMM’s collection: “American Landscapes: Meditations on Art and Literature in a Changing World.”

4
THE PROM Comes to The University of Mississippi in November Photo
THE PROM Comes to The University of Mississippi in November

The Prom opens at The University of Mississippi in November. Performances run November 10 – November 11 at 7:30pm and November 11 – November 12 at 2:00pm at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

Jackson, MS SHOWS
Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz in Jackson, MS Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz
Duling Hall (3/04-3/04)
The Magic Flute in Jackson, MS The Magic Flute
Thalia Mara Hall (4/26-4/26)
Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Jackson, MS Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Mississippi Museum of Art (1/15-1/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You