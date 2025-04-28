COME FROM AWAY Comes to the New Stage Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This spring, New Stage Theatre will present the Mississippi premiere of the Broadway musical Come From Away, running from May 27 to June 8, 2025, at the Jane Reid-Petty Theatre Center in Jackson. The production offers a poignant and uplifting portrayal of humanity's capacity for kindness during times of crisis.​

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As the small town's residents open their hearts and homes to the unexpected guests, the musical explores themes of compassion, community, and resilience.

With book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the show has garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.​

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby