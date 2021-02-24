VIDEO: Dudu Niv and Yitzhak Hezekiah Talk Hanoch Levin at the Cameri Theatre

In which kibbutz did they throw chairs at the players and Hanoch Levin at the end of the show? How did the audience react after the first play of 'Bath Queen'? What game did Hazki and Hanoch Levin play at the beach?

"Hizki tells Dudu" about Hanoch Levin in a new video from Cameri Theatre.

The two players - Yitzhak Hezekiah (Hazki) and Dudu Niv, met in the dressing room of one of the Camry plays. The acquaintance gives birth to close soul friendship and lots of bench talks into the night, after the show.

Cameri Theatre met Hazki and Dudu, this time in front of a camera, for a conversation about Hanoch Levin - the admired playwright and director of both. Hazki knew Levin as a student and participated in many plays he wrote and directed, starting from "Youth Vardahal" and the bride in "Wake", tells Dudu about the work with the great master and also about the personal relationship with Hanoch Levin the man, the friend, the colleague.

Participants: Dudu Niv and Yitzhak Hezekiah

Photography and editing: Eldad Aloni

Lighting: Alon Berkovich

Makeup: Tanya Rosenstein

Production: Adi Polk