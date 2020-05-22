THE SOUND OF GOOSESTEPS Virtual Lecture Will Be Presented May 27

Much has been said about the representation of Nazism and the holocaust in various genres. Musicals, however, have often been overlooked, much due to their perception as escapist entertainment. Yet, as an American art form, the musical is a fascinating source through which to examine changing American attitudes towards Nazism and the holocaust.

Cantor, music theatre performer and journalist Eyal Sherf will present a special virtual edition of his acclaimed musical lecture The Sound of Goosesteps. This follows a live presentation at Center Stage, the country's first professional English theater venue, where this lecture was received enthusiastically earlier this year.

The Sound of Goosesteps is directed by Udi Razzin, and produced by Center Stage's co-founding executive artistic director Daniella Crankshaw.

What artistic differences arose surrounding the visual representation of Nazism in The Sound of Music, why were the Jewish creators of Cabaret perceived as anti-Semitic, and how wanting revenge propelled The Producers. All this and more in a fascinating lecture enhanced by hand-picked video clips and live singing.

To register for the event, please click here. Meanwhile, enjoy a trailer of the live version of The Sound of Goosesteps.The trailer was created by Avi Kastoriano, with videography by Ziv Hadash.

