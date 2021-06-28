SAND STORIES Comes To Confederation House From Hullegeb Theater Ensemble

Hullegeb Theater Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Moshe Malka, will present SAND STORIES on June 30th at 19:00.

Drawings that turn into characters, characters that turn into stories, a girl draws in the sand-drawings become things, things become characters, characters become stories, and are erased. An allegory of love: a play without words, modern clowning, animation, music and physical theater.

Moshe Malka, artistic management and direction; Nani Bruk, Samrat Haylu, Paz Magen, actors; Nehorai Levidor, lighting; Adi Hayyat, music; Meshi Shor Atar, video and photographs and animation; Hadas Kidron, stage assistant; Nir Landa, production management

Tickets are on sale now here.