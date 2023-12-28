REQUIEM Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February

Performances will run 18 and 19 February, 2024.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

REQUIEM Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February

Requiem comes to the Cameri Theatre in February. Performances will run 18 and 19 February, 2024.

Somewhere, in a desolate village at the edge of a vast land lived two old people, a husband and wife. They took ill and died, lamenting their unfulfilled lives. A young mother holding her dying baby boy, walked through fields looking for a remedy. But the baby died. A mule driver who lost his son drove a group of prostitutes and drunkards in his cart, and yet had no one to share in his pain; his passengers were in the pursuit of happiness. Cherubs who happened to be passing by, collected the souls of the dead. 

Duration: 90 Minutes

Learn more at Click Here




