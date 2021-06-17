Isaac Sutton Will Return To Azrieli Amphitheater With TONIGHT A MUSICAL

International theater and concert star Isaac Sutton extends the Israeli tour of "Tonight A Musical".

The concert tour which began in early May 2021, will now continue throughout the summer.

Due to high demand and a sell-out of the last engagement, an additional concert date at Azrieli Amphitheater Tel Aviv will take place on July 16, 2021.

Additional tour dates have also been added in Eilat, Kiryat Bialik, Rishon Le'Zion and Givatayim.

Sutton will be joined by soprano extraordinaire Tal Bergman of The Israeli Opera, who most recently starred as Cosette at The National Theatre production of Les Miserables.

The show "TONIGHT A MUSICAL" , musically directed by Raviv Leibzirer, will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, The Sound of Music , West Side Story and many more.

ISAAC SUTTON, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) and most recently Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) to tour with him in Israel.

He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical" and "Shalom Hollywood."

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Tickets for the upcoming concert tour can be purchased at Bravo box office at *3221 or online:

https://kupatbravo.co.il/announce/68727

Photo Credit: Tami Shaham & Ran Yehezkel