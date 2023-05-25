DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

Death of a Salesman comes to the Cameri Theatre on 5 June.

Willy Loman, a seasoned middle-aged salesman, is fired. His two sons, whom he believed have a bright future ahead of them, and who have always been the source of his pride, turn out to be failures. His loving wife tries to break his despair, but he keeps losing his grip of reality until the inevitable end.

A new version of the award-winning play (among them the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award), written by Arthur Miller, that has long been considered a modern classic. More than seventy years have passed since the play was written, but it remains relevant and disturbing.

Duration: 170 Minutes