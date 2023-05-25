DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

The performance is on 5 June.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
RINGO Comes to the Cameri Theatre in June Photo 2 RINGO Comes to the Cameri Theatre in June
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month Photo 3 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

Death of a Salesman comes to the Cameri Theatre on 5 June.

Willy Loman, a seasoned middle-aged salesman, is fired. His two sons, whom he believed have a bright future ahead of them, and who have always been the source of his pride, turn out to be failures. His loving wife tries to break his despair, but he keeps losing his grip of reality until the inevitable end.

A new version of the award-winning play (among them the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award), written by Arthur Miller, that has long been considered a modern classic. More than seventy years have passed since the play was written, but it remains relevant and disturbing.

Duration: 170 Minutes




RELATED STORIES - Israel

RINGO Comes to the Cameri Theatre in June Photo
RINGO Comes to the Cameri Theatre in June

Minutes after Danny Dingot proposes to Mika, he discovers that his penis is missing. Meanwhile, his tool – “Ringo” – is already celebrating its independence all over town. Mika is pulled into an affair with Ringo, the Police open an investigation, Shlomo Artzi comes to the rescue, and the plot thickens when Ringo enlists to the IDF and gets abducted by Hamas.

AS A FEW DAYS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo
AS A FEW DAYS Comes to the Cameri Theatre

AS A FEW DAYS comes to the Cameri Theatre this week. The performance is on 8 May.

TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month Photo
TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

After the success of Ringo and The Wandering Jews, The Cameri: A New Generation group bring you this new and crazy comedy, which will make you jump. High.

A NIGHT IN PARIS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
A NIGHT IN PARIS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

A Night in Paris is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 21 May. A magical night journey in the City of Light to the sounds of the best songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others, performed by Cameri actors with musical accompaniment.


More Hot Stories For You

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next MonthDEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month
RINGO Comes to the Cameri Theatre in JuneRINGO Comes to the Cameri Theatre in June
AS A FEW DAYS Comes to the Cameri TheatreAS A FEW DAYS Comes to the Cameri Theatre
TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This MonthTRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Israel SHOWS

Recommended For You