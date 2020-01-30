Amanda Jane Cooper to Join Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour in March

For the first time in Israel, International theater and concert headliner Isaac Sutton will welcome Broadway Star Amanda Jane Cooper (WICKED) as they embark on an Israeli concert tour in March 2020 with the show Broadway-Israel.

Following their recent Solo Sold-Out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, Sutton & Cooper will tour Israeli Theaters in March 2020 for a limited engagement of concerts in across the country and will be joined by Musical Director Raviv Leibzirer on piano, Ram Erez and Shai Ran on double bass ,Henry Vered and Nick Kinsbruner on drums.

The show Broadway-Israel will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from Wicked, Smash, Frozen, The Phantom of The Opera, Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Cabaret, The Sound of Music , West Side Story and many more.

Isaac Sutton, of the leading male vocalists introducing Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and the region's top Symphony Orchestras. After successful sold out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Metropolitan Room in NYC , as well as his most recent concert tour in The US and Europe, Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth at The Mayo Performing Arts Center. He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv", "Broadway & All That Jazz", "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and his most recent Israeli production "Israel Prize" in celebration of Israel's 70th Anniversary.

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Isaac Sutton performed with WICKED's Star Amanda Jane Cooper for the first time at a sold out show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC last October.

Amanda Jane Cooper , one of the longest running Glinda's in WICKED's history, grew up in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. She holds a BFA in Acting/Musical Theatre from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where she landed her first film roles in Smart People opposite Ellen Page and Thomas Haden Church, and in Homecoming with Mischa Barton. After graduating, she made her New York theatre debut in BUNKED! A NEW MUSICAL at the Lucille Lortel Theatre followed by LETTER FROM ALGERIA at Abingdon Theatre Company. Amanda then starred as Glinda in WICKED (National Tour) in 2011, floating by bubble across the country and even performing for First Lady Michelle Obama during the show's 10-week run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She then moved to Los Angeles where she landed guest star and recurring roles on Glee, Bones, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Jessie (Disney), The Michaels (Hallmark), Masters of Sex (Showtime), Selfie (ABC) and Hello Ladies (HBO). Films include Cavemen, Sutures, Days Like This & more.

Regionally she has starred as Kim MacAfee in Sacramento Music Circus' BYE BYE BIRDIE, Geraldine Barclay in WHAT THE BUTLER SAW at Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre, Jenny in LINTHEAD at The Santa Monica Playhouse and Clotho in a workshop of Adam Gwon's STRING at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in CT. She's also written original songs for, produced and starred in two one-woman cabarets at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles.

a??a??For 16 months from December, 2015 to March, 2017, Amanda reprised her role as Glinda in the National Tour of WICKED, visiting over 20 cities for 500 performances for over a million people! Her interpretation of the role garnered praise from critics around the country. DC Theatre Scene's Steven McKnight wrote: "She has an enchanting stage presence and her comedic skills keep the audience in the palm of her hand. Cooper provokes laughs with every little facial expression, malapropism, squeal, and bouncing movement. And her sweet and pure soprano voice is a joy to hear."

On July 31st, 2017 she made her Broadway debut starring as Glinda in WICKED. Almost a year and half later, starring as the show's 15th Anniversary Glinda, she opened NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween with "One Short Day" and closed the special with "For Good" alongside Kristin Chenoweth. Taking her final bow at the Gershwin on December 9th, 2018 exactly three years after making her re-debut on tour.

Amanda Jane Cooper & Isaac Sutton will perform "BROADWAY-ISRAEL" at Ra'anana City Music Hall on March 6, Ness Ziona City Theatre on March 7, Drom Hasharon Theatre on March 13 & 14.

Tickets and information are available HERE: https://kupatbravo.co.il/announce/66794

or over the phone at *3221 or at +972-3-6443718.





Related Articles Shows View More Israel Stories

More Hot Stories For You