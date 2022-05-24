Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR is Now Playing at Cameri

Performances run through 10 July.

May. 24, 2022  
A Horse Walks Into A Bar comes to Cameri this week!

This roller coaster moves rapidly between black humour and biting satire, between love and betrayal, nostalgia and regret. In stand-up, as in life, everything is possible. On this evening, which is Dovaleh's birthday and, apparently, his last performance, there's nothing left to lose.

After "To the End of the Land", Dror Keren - a stand-up comedian himself - steps into the shoes of Dovaleh G, the hero of David Grossman's book.

"A Horse Walks Into a Bar" has been translated into 23 languages and won the International Man Booker prize - among the most prestigious in the world - for the best novel translated into English.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run through 10 July. Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10264/A_Horse_Walks_Into_A_Bar.



