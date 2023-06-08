A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances run 19 June - 3 July.

This roller coaster moves rapidly between black humour and biting satire, between love and betrayal, nostalgia and regret. In stand-up, as in life, everything is possible. On this evening, which is Dovaleh's birthday and, apparently, his last performance, there's nothing left to lose.

After "To the End of the Land", Dror Keren – a stand-up comedian himself – steps into the shoes of Dovaleh G, the hero of David Grossman's book.

"A Horse Walks Into a Bar" has been translated into 23 languages and won the International Man Booker prize – among the most prestigious in the world - for the best novel translated into English.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run 19 June - 3 July.




