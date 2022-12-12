The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras Returns To The National Concert Hall Saturday, February 11

The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras will return to the National Concert Hall on Saturday, February 11th, for their Annual Festival of Youth Orchestras. This annual celebration of Irish youth orchestras, and their talented members, features a great variety of music played by young people, for young people.

There are two concerts on the day, one at 2.20pm and one at 7pm, featuring classics such as The 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky, Dance of the Tumblers by Rimsky-Korsakov, music from the movies like Gabriel's Oboe, pop and rock classics from Abba and The Rolling Stones and original compositions from Irish composers. There will be the World Premiere of Through the Ages composed by Sophie Butler and performed by Musica Fusion Community Orchestra who hail from Charleville, in Co. Cork

"We are delighted that the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras' Festival of Youth Orchestras will return to the National Concert Hall in full swing this February! We couldn't hold a Festival in 2021, and 2022 saw a version with reduced numbers of players, performances, and audiences so we are thrilled that our 2023 Festival will see us back to full capacity with nearly 500 young musicians from across Ireland returning to perform on their national stage" says Allin Grey, CEO of the IAYO, "we will once again hold two performances - 2.30pm and 7pm - with eight orchestras coming to Dublin from Cork, Wicklow, Mayo, Sligo, Dublin City and Galway, showcasing the incredible talent that Ireland's youth orchestras have to offer! We are excited for all the young performers, many of whom will not have had the opportunity to perform on such a prestigious stage as the National Concert Hall and we're looking forward to creating the best possible experience for them on the day!"

2:30pm:

Musica Fusion Community Orchestra

Major Minors Junior Orchestra

Presto Players

Junior Cork Youth Orchestra



7pm:

Cork ETB Youth Orchestra

Mayo Youth Orchestra

Fidil

Sligo Academy of Music Sinfonietta

Tickets available from www.nch.ie