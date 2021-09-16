The Everyman Announces Re-Opening

On 23 September 2021, after 547 days of closure, The Everyman will re-open its doors to live audiences. Taking a considered and safe approach to re-opening, it won't be at full capacity, it won't even be at the 60% allowed under current restrictions to give staff a chance to embed new practices around safely getting audiences in and out of the building. It is fitting that the theatre re-opens its doors with a world premiere performance of Heart of a Dog by Cork native, Eadaoin O'Donoghue. That show has already sold out - a sign of audiences' eagerness to get back to live theatre.

The 'Beating Heart of Theatre' in Cork, The Everyman will return with a bang this autumn season. From regular classics like The Sunday Songbook to the best drama the country has to offer including Fishamble's new play Duck Duck Goose, Krapps Last Tape with Cork's very own Denis Conway and Decadent's brilliant Eden by Eugene O'Brien. All topped off with fantastic family theatre including A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings by Gabriel García Márquez and The Little Robber Girl, an audio drama by Deirdre Dwyer, creator of last year's enormously successful The Snow Queen.

It marks the first series of live events in the theatre for Artistic Director, Sophie Motley who said, "I'm absolutely delighted to be launching the first indoor season of work in The Everyman for 18 months. It's been a very long journey, and whilst we've managed to work with over 80 artists digitally whilst the building was closed, we're thrilled to be opening the doors finally."

Executive Director, Sean Kelly commented, "After such a long enforced closure, it's hard to believe that we will soon be opening our doors to audiences again. We've missed it so much and we can't wait for September 23rd to roll around. There's something here for everyone to enjoy and there's much, much more to come so stay tuned!"

See all upcoming shows, and book your seat at https://everymancork.com/whats-on/ , or phone the Box Office on 021 4501 673