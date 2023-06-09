POTTED POTTER Will Make Its Highly Anticipated Return To 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs

The show takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Cork's Quarter Block Party Returns July 2023 Photo 3 Cork's Quarter Block Party Returns July 2023
Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre Photo 4 Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre

POTTED POTTER Will Make Its Highly Anticipated Return To 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs

POTTED POTTER Will Make Its Highly Anticipated Return To 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominatedÂ POTTED POTTERÂ The Unauthorised Harry Experience â€“ A Parody by Dan and JeffÂ has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this summer - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee). Tickets from â‚¬21.50 including booking fee go on sale now from ticketmaster.ie.

Â 

The show takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic!

Â 

Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson andÂ Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone who's ever wondered what all the fuss is about. Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

Â 

Â 

POTTED POTTERÂ  has been seen by over one million muggles around the worldÂ  since it's 2006 premiere. It has played 30 weeks off-Broadway across two sold-out seasons, as wellas five West End runs, and multiple North American and Australasian tours. It is currently on tour in the USA and Canada and in residency in Las Vegas, where it recently had its 1000th performance and where it won Best New Show at the Best of Las Vegas Awards in 2019.

Â 

Â 

Clarkson and Turner first created POTTED POTTER in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006, and has since toured internationally for over a decade, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show. All four Potted shows (Potted Panto, Potted Sherlock, Potted Pirates and Potted Potter) have earned widespread acclaim and a fan base that crosses generations.

Â 

Â 

Written by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner

Directed by Richard Hurst

Designed by Simon Scullion

Lighting by Tim Mascall

Music by Phil Innes

Click Here

Age recommendation:Â 6+

Duration:Â 70 minutes




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS is Touring to West Cork, Dublin, and Meath Photo
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS is Touring to West Cork, Dublin, and Meath

Immerse yourself in a ground-breaking production of 'In The Middle of The Fields' by Mary Lavin, brought to life by acclaimed director Joan Sheehy and a talented, award-winning creative team. This powerful and evocative story will take you on a journey of emotions, leaving you captivated from start to finish.

2
Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre Photo
Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre

Exploring how we remember and why we forget some terrible events but not others, The Collective Theatre's new show Eastland uses storytelling, found objects, and live performance to recreate the events before and after the sudden capsizing of the passenger ship SS Eastland in front of thousands of people in the middle Chicago.

3
Masters of Tradition Celebrates its 21st Anniversary This August Photo
Masters of Tradition Celebrates its 21st Anniversary This August

Masters of Tradition celebrates its 21st anniversary this year and takes place from 23 â€“ 27 August in Bantry, west Cork. Its mission remains the same as every other year â€“ to journey to the heart of Irish music and provide a platform where subtle elements of the music can be heard.

4
Corks Quarter Block Party Returns July 2023 Photo
Cork's Quarter Block Party Returns July 2023

Quarter Block Party, the renowned DIY arts and music festival has announced its highly anticipated 2023 edition, taking place in various venues around Cork City from July 14th to 16th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History Video Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical
How NaTasha Yvette Williams Scatted Her Way to a Tony Nomination Video
How NaTasha Yvette Williams Scatted Her Way to a Tony Nomination
THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play Video
THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIRTBIRDS: NO FILTERS
The Everyman (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FREEFALLING by Georgina Miller
The Everyman, Cork (6/21-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KING by Pat Kinevane
The Everyman, Cork (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE
The Everyman, Cork (2/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NOBODYâ€™S TALKING TO ME by Tommy Marren
The Everyman (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The AmadÃ¡n In Me
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ANNE GILDEA: HOW TO GET THE MENOPAUSE AND ENJOY IT
The Everyman (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pension Plan
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/27-6/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MUSIC FROM THE MOVIES
The Everyman, Cork (6/11-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You