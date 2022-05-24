IN ONE EYE, OUT THE OTHER Comes to The Everyman in June

Acclaimed Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey (outstanding physical and comedic performer-The Scotsman), brings a weird and wonderful part theatre, part stand-up comedy show, 'In One Eye, Out The Other' to The Everyman, Cork, Thursday 2nd June & Friday 3rd June 2022.

IOEOTO tells the story of Feargal, the downtrodden but cheery man who fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an alcoholic. Using the Catholic calendar as a roadmap, Feargal leads us on a surreal and hilarious journey with many poignant twists in the hope of arriving at a sort of light at the end of the tunnel for the 'bright man'.

The show is loosely based on Tadhg's own journey with alcoholism. During promotion of the show, Tadhg went public with his own story and has since had many mental health and alcohol action groups, as well as sufferers reach out to him.

"I started writing the show when I was still drinking, maybe trying to find the funny side of slowly drinking myself to death. Sober now years, not in my wildest dreams did I imagine the drunken scribblings would one day make it to an international audiences and possibly help someone else who might be struggling with alcoholism". - Tadhg Hickey

Tadhg is one of the brightest and bravest new stars in Irish comedy and theatre. His recent satirical sketches including 'Loyalism, but it's a house share in Cork' and 'The British Empire, but it's a school reunion in Cork' have amassed several million views online, and earned the admiration of comedy royalty like Armando Ianucci.

'In One Eye, Out The Other' is characteristically brave and ambitious, as Tadhg searches for cathartic humour in a surreal retelling of his own battle with alcoholism.

Ticket Details:

Price: €22 / €20

Dates: June 2nd and 3rd 2022

Age Suitability: 16+ (Guideline)

Running Time: 1 hour