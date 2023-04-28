Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVERY BRILLIANT THING Returns To Abbey Theatre This Summer

Performances run June 9 â€“ July 1, 2023 on the Peacock stage, Abbey Theatre.

Apr. 28, 2023 Â 

Back by popular demand, Every Brilliant Thing returns to Abbey Theatre this summer with its uniquely sunny take on life's challenges. Performances run June 9 - July 1, 2023 on the Peacock stage, Abbey Theatre.

The tender and thoughtful Every Brilliant Thing makes its return to the Peacock stage this summer, the Abbey Theatre announced today (28.04.23). From 'water fights' and 'birdsong' to 'conversation' and 'the smell of old books', the one-person show is about a child who devises the titular list to cheer up their mother who suffers from depression.

Previewing on Friday, 9th and Saturday, 10th June, Every Brilliant Thing will open on Monday, 12th June and run until Saturday, 1st July. Tickets go on sale from the Abbey Theatre box office and website today, Friday, 28th April.

The worldwide smash hit play was written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe in 2013. For this production, the Abbey Theatre's Andrea Ainsworth directs and will be reunited with actor Amy Conroy, the pair first joining forces for its debut at the national theatre last year. Now free of the Covid-induced restrictions on audience numbers and compulsory mask-wearing, which were in place at the time of the premiere, this latest iteration of Every Brilliant Thing makes a triumphant post-pandemic return, allowing full houses to enjoy it as it was originally conceived.

At its heart, Every Brilliant Thing is a play about how to live. Although it contains moments of heartbreak, it calls on audiences to recognise and celebrate the light and shade found in life. Reminding us of our human capacity for resilience and optimism, despite struggle and loss, it reflects on the importance of the loved ones in our lives and the lengths we will go to for them.

While Every Brilliant Thing is a one-person show, gentle and supportive involvement of the audience will be encouraged. These interactions are a hallmark of the show, making the work unique and meaning no two performances will be the same.




April 28, 2023

