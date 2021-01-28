Caitríona O'Leary Presents UNACCOMPANIED 35 A Special Acapella Concert Live From Dublin

On Saturday January 30th, Heresy Records' recording artist, Caitríona O'Leary, will perform the 35th installment of Unaccompanied her weekly series of micro-concerts live-streamed on Facebook every Saturday at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00).

For Unaccompanied O'Leary performs a wide range of songs written - or intended - to be performed without accompaniment. The repertoire for Unaccompanied includes medieval songs, sean nòs, folk and traditional songs from Ireland, England, Scotland and North America among other rarely heard works. During the broadcast O'Leary speaks about the history, provenance and texts of the songs.

She often performs variants of the same song which may be found in different countries and on different continents. She performs in costumes which she designs and makes for each performance. Videos of the concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel. For Unaccompanied 35 O'Leary will perform three songs Oh, Open the Door, a traditional melody with words by Robert Burns (1759-1796), Je Vivroie Liement by the 14th century French composer and poet, Guillaume de Machaut (c.1300-1377) and An Bunán Buí, a traditional Irish song from County Donegal.

Caitríona O'Leary is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music. She is particularly known for her performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In reference to a concert which she performed at Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master." Her latest recording for Heresy Records, The Red Book of Ossory with her ensemble, Anakronos received five stars from the Irish Times, ArtMuseLondon called it "a singular work of genius" and RTE Lyric fm and The Journal of Music lauded it as "One of the records of the year". Most recently she is featured in the short film, Love's Fever based on the song Deh Lassa La Mia Vita from Day 7 of Boccaccio's Decameron - Watch it here.

The idea for Unaccompanied was inspired by a May 2nd concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland.

Unaccompanied 35: Programme - Saturday January 30, 2021

Oh, Open the Door - tune traditional, words Robert Burns (1759-1796)

Je Vivroie Liement - Guillaume de Machaut (c.1300-1377)

An Bunán Buí - traditional Irish (Donegal)

Streaming every Saturday, beginning 2:30 Pm (GMT+1). Watch at Https://www.facebook.com/caitriona.oleary.3/ and Https://www.youtube.com/channel/uc-o5nz3fmldmvrdgp1eaahw?view_as=subscriber.