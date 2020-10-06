ANU and Dublin Theatre Festival Present THE PARTY TO END ALL PARTIES Virtual Event

The Party to End All Parties will be streamed live for free, on 8 October at 5pm and 7pm.

Throughout history, crises are often the catalyst for change. On April 18th, 1949, the night that Ireland became a Republic, a nation was ready for a momentous change. O'Connell Bridge, the epicentre of many such tides, has been the place to gather, to protest and to dream of the future.

Dublin Theatre Festival invites you to join in a very personal journey through events that have formed and shaped the country.

The Party to End All Parties will be streamed live for free, on 8 October at 5pm and 7pm. These are two different performances and the company highly advises that you watch both.

Watch live on YouTube and Facebook.

