Young Actors' Version of SCHOOL OF ROCK – THE MUSICAL Now Available at Concord Theatricals

A one-hour version of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Julian Fellowes and Glenn Slater’s School of Rock – The Musical has been released to amateur theaters in North America through Concord Theatricals.

“I am thrilled about the publication of the School of Rock: Young Actors Edition. Ever since I wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for a school in London, I have been passionate about young people discovering music through theater,” said Andrew Lloyd Webber. “Find your inner rock, and let the music begin.”

School of Rock: Young Actors Edition is a testimony to the transformational power of music as it allows all students to become members of the band – no live instrument-playing required. Each show pack of materials includes a downloadable production guide, student vocal book, piano/vocal score, guide vocal tracks, accompaniment tracks, audition sides, official artwork, and instructional choreography and staging videos.

Based on Mike White’s 2003 film of the same name, the musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. With a book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slater and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Young Actors Edition combines favorite tunes from the film with many of Lloyd Webber’s electric original songs for the musical, including “You’re in the Band” and “Stick It to the Man.”

School of Rock – The Musical premiered at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on December 6, 2015, and before closing four years later, had played over 1,300 performances and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater) and Best Book (Julian Fellowes). The musical was equally lauded in London’s West End, where it opened at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on November 14, 2016. The show was nominated for three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and Lloyd Webber won the Olivier for Outstanding Achievement in Music.





