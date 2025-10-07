Wayne Brady, Amalia Yoo and More to Star in WITHOUT WALLS Industry Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An invite-only industry presentation will take place for WITHOUT WALLS, a newly rediscovered and revised play by Pulitzer, Tony & Academy Award–winning Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Parade), directed by Matthew Johnson Harris. This exclusive presentation will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 11 AM and 3 PM.

The cast features: Wayne Brady (Five-time Emmy Award winner, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” Broadway’s Moulin Rouge, Kinky Boots), David Iacono (“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Jurassic World Rebirth), and Amalia Yoo (Broadway’s John Proctor is the Villain).

Set in a progressive private high school on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 1976, WITHOUT WALLS is an intimate, three-character drama about a beloved theater teacher and his two favorite students. Uhry first drafted the play in the early 2000s but set it aside for nearly two decades. In 2023, at the encouragement of longtime friend Matthew Johnson Harris, he revisited the script, rewriting more than 65% and finding new resonance for today’s world.

“It is the privilege of a lifetime to introduce Alfred Uhry’s newest work to the industry. His plays have shaped generations of theatergoers, and WITHOUT WALLS is no exception— it’s timely, deeply human, and brimming with the kind of insight that only Alfred can bring to the stage. I am thrilled to share this intimate presentation with our colleagues and to take the first step in bringing this extraordinary play to life.” — producer Lisa Dozier Shacket

Alfred Uhry (Playwright) is a graduate of Brown University. He is the only American playwright to have won a Pulitzer Prize (Driving Miss Daisy), an Academy Award (Driving Miss Daisy), and two Tony Awards (The Last Night of Ballyhoo and Parade). In 2014, he was inducted into both Georgia

Writers Hall of Fame and the Theatre Hall of Fame. In 2025, Alfred was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Jewish Theater Foundation. He is a proud father of four daughters and the proud grandfather of six granddaughters and two grandsons. He lives in New York.






