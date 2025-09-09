Tony Award-Winning Producer Nathaniel Rothrock Launches Film56 Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winning producer Nathaniel Rothrock has announced the formation of Film FiftySix Productions, a new production company that spans theatre, film, and television. Film FiftySix will launch with its inaugural feature film, Rhythm or Smooth, written and directed by Breton Tyner-Bryan. Production begins Fall 2025 in New York City.

“Film FiftySix came about as a necessity when I started investing and producing projects,” says founder and producer Nathaniel Rothrock. “That in one year I integrated myself into five film productions and three Broadway shows dictated that I needed to start something that could help manage all those entities. Film FiftySix makes films that explore how traditional ideologies can adapt to changing times, without sacrificing their accessibility or entertainment factor. As the company grows, Film Fiftysix will create and support all manner of film and theatre media that prioritizes character development through entertainment.”

Set in the high-stakes world of New York City’s competitive ballroom dance scene, Rhythm or Smooth follows Henry, a prodigy champion supporting his impoverished family as an escort. When he meets Ava, an entrepreneur with ballroom aspirations, they defy societal norms by partnering up on, and off, the dance floor. Together, they conspire to leverage each other’s unique skills and perspectives, overcoming society's rigid expectations of success.

“I’m truly thrilled to be helming a project that celebrates the cultural ecosystem of New York City,” says Tyner-Bryan of her feature film directorial debut. “Rhythm or Smooth gleefully exposes the appetites of New Yorkers across all age, gender, and socioeconomic strata, and dances through its classist structures. A New Yorker for over a decade, it only felt right for the film to lead with heavy comedy. We’re carving through the day-to-day hustle of living in Manhattan, and celebrating the humor required to survive here.”

The creative team for Rhythm or Smooth also includes director of photography Michael J. Burke (John Wick, Spider Man, Long Bright River, Winter’s Bone, TV: “Sirens”). Cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.





