Theatre Forward And Bank Of America Announce ACTivate Awards New Community Access Grant Program

On November 7, 2019, the nonprofit organization Theatre Forward announced the launch of the Bank of America ACTivate Awards, a Theatre Forward program that awards grants to member theatres that help promote social good by building lasting relationships, one community at a time. The breakfast event, held at Bank of America Tower in Manhattan unveiled the next phase of Theatre Forward's community access grant program, made possible by Bank of America. With this substantial, multi-year partnership with exclusive corporate sponsor Bank of America, Theatre Forward will continue to support theatre programs that accelerate change in the areas of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and expand the audiences and communities engaged with theatre throughout the country. The first round of grants will be awarded in 2020, and the second round awarded in 2021, with each grant of $50,000 or more.

Among Theatre Forward board members, supporters and members of the theatre community, the event was highlighted with remarks by Phylicia Rashad, Tony Award-Winning Actress, Singer, and Stage Director; Rena De Sisto, Global Arts and Culture Executive, Bank of America; Bruce E. Whitacre, Executive Director, Theatre Forward; Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Arts Engagement Director, The Old Globe, and Angie Kamel, Public Works Director, Seattle Repertory Theatre.

"At Theatre Forward, a nonprofit organization supporting 19 prominent regional theatres, we strive to enrich communities and make theatre accessible to all," said Bruce E. Whitacre, Executive Director, Theatre Forward. "With the success of the pilot program of grants, we extend our sincere gratitude to Bank of America for their continued support. The vision, the scale, and the impact of the Bank of America ACTivate Awards program are unprecedented for our field."

"As one of the most active supporters of arts and culture throughout the world, Bank of America has long been involved in supporting nonprofit theatres, among other cultural organizations. We view theatre and the arts as contributing to social capital that strengthens communities and individuals," said Rena De Sisto, Global Arts and Culture Executive, Bank of America. "We are pleased to partner with Theatre Forward to launch the Bank of America ACTivate Awards, a Theatre Forward program, supporting engagement programs that extend theatre into communities it has not reached before."

"Exposure to theater at an early age had great significance for me. I am gratified that Bank of America has stepped forward to make similar experiences possible for people all over the country," said Phylicia Rashad, Tony Award-Winning Actress, Singer, and Stage Director.

Funding applications for the Bank of America ACTivate Awards will be open to Theatre Forward's 19 member theatres nationwide. Member theatres will submit their ideas for programming intended to build sustainable, authentic relationships with community organizations, and the new grants will fund a wide range of activities including free-to-public performances, professional tours to community centers, acting workshops, storytelling workshops, potluck dinners, open-mic events and much more. The Bank of America ACTivate Awards builds on the successful first round of Theatre Forward's Advancing Strong Theatre grants of $50,000 each, which went to four theatres for programs taking place in 2018-2019.

Bank of America believes in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, to educate and enrich societies, and to create greater cultural understanding. The company supports more than 2,000 nonprofit cultural institutions each year. Bank of America's art program is part of the company's commitment to grow responsibly while bringing value to economies, society and the communities it serves. For more information, click here.

Theatre Forward is a non-profit arts organization, based in New York City, that supports a network of 19 prominent regional theatres in an effort to enrich communities and make theatre accessible to all. By connecting these theatres to funding and resources on a national level, Theatre Forward helps drive education and community programs that fuel positive social change and engagement. The goal is to increase access and opportunity for all to experience theatre that builds community and sets the stage for individual achievement. Educating Through Theatre supports educational access and opportunities throughout Theatre Forward's network of 19 theatres at every age. Programs support the development of 21st-century workforce skills, social-emotional learning, individual cultural and global competencies, and measurement and assessment design for programs with an emphasis on underserved and under-represented youth and adults. Advancing Strong Theatre supports theatre programs advancing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion goals for underserved and under-represented communities that complement each theatre's trajectory of organizational change. For more information, visit www.theatreforward.org







