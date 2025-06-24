The York Theatre Launches New Website and Logo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre has launched a new website and logo for the organization. Located at www.yorktheatre.org, the new site has a sleek design in the York’s signature purple color scheme and features easy navigation from page to page where visitors can find out everything The York Theatre has to offer and learn about its rich history.

"We’re delighted to share The York’s brand-new website and logo — a fresh look that honors our storied past while looking ahead to the future,’ shares Mr. Hayward. “Huge thanks to our incredible partners at Innoruptiv for making this possible. Stay tuned… we have more exciting announcements in the pipeline!"

The 2025/2026 Season will be announced in the coming weeks. The York Theatre Board of Directors includes W. David McCoy (Chairman), Jim Kierstead (President), Riki Kane Larimer (Vice President), Claudia Zahn (Interim Secretary), Gerald F. Fisher (Treasurer), Bernard Carragher, Douglas Cohen, Tim Collins, Alan Govenar, Jim Head, Jr., Laurence Holzman, Katherine Huang, Jessica McRoberts, Joan T. Mischo, Charlotte Rosenblatt, James Scully, Joan Ross Sorkin, Charles Strand, Linda Wielkotz, and Alexander Zier.

The York Theatre, “Where Musicals Come to Life,” is the only theatre in New York City—and one of very few in the world—dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York’s intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series—most of them world, American, or New York premieres—by some of the field’s most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Over 45 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival). Commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

The York is the recipient of an Emmy Nomination, special Drama Desk Award for “Developing and Producing New Musicals,” a special Outer Critics Circle Award for “50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals.” The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean’s at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.

