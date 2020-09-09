The Stage Managers' Association Will Present the 2020 Del Hughes Awards For Lifetime Achievement In The Art Of Stage Management

The awards will be presented on Monday, September 21, 2020.







On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Stage Managers' Association (SMA) will present its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management to two distinguished honourees, Philadelphia based stage manager Patreshettarlini (Pat) Adams and Chicago based stage manager Alden J. Vasquez. In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA will recognize Robert I. Sutherland-Cohen with The Founders Award. This award is given on behalf of the SMA Founders, and is a special recognition for embodying the values expressed by the Founders of the SMA through Robert's work, teaching, writing, and service to the organization. Honourees are chosen each February from nominations submitted by industry members.

Elynmarie Kazle, Chair of the Stage Managers' Association, highlights that "Stage Managers are artists behind the scenes. Their artistry is in the elegance of their process, their instincts in supporting the persons in the room and the ultimate steely confidence of keeping the events and shows they manage, running on time and in harmony. I am pleased that we can honor those individuals whose management artistry is an example of excellence for us all."

In speaking personally about the meaning of this award, Honoree Patreshettarlini (Pat) Adams shares "Although some of my work places me "behind-the-scenes", it is nice to be invited to stand center stage in this moment. My career has been elevated to 'legacy' status -- I am a collaborative artist, committed to and invested in bringing excellence to my craft. Being a recipient of this award highlights my years of service and belief in the magic of theatre."

Honoree Alden J. Vasquez expressed that "The Del Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award is very meaningful to me because it reinforces my commitment to the art of stage management and to continue supporting theater artists and to teach young people the tools, attitude and management skills needed for Stage Management."

Cheryl Mintz, Director-at-Large of the Stage Managers' Association, Chair of the Awards and Recognition Committee and the Del Hughes Event is pleased to announce the guest speakers at the event, which include Blanka Zizka, Artistic Director of The Wilma Theater, past Production Stage Manager for The Goodman Theatre and the 2011 Del Hughes Award honoree Joseph Drummond, and Tony Award and the 2013 Del Hughes Award honoree Peter Lawrence. The SMA thanks Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids for their leading sponsorship of the event.

The event takes place virtually on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8:30pm ET. Registration is required and the event is free. Go to https://SMADH2020.eventbrite.com to register. Honoree Robert I. Sutherland-Cohen, reflects that "My dream as a Founding Member of the SMA continues with our growth as an international organization that celebrates diversity and inclusivity for stage managers. As such, I have been able to network both across the United States and in Cuba, England, France, Turkey, and Japan with fellow stage managers. It has been a wonderful journey to encourage and assist in the launching of careers for up and coming stage managers. It is an integral achievement that I will always cherish. These memories will now be enriched by The Founders Award."

