The New Harmony Project Reveals 2025 Writers

The New Harmony Project has announced the lineup for their 38th annual spring residency in idyllic New Harmony, Indiana. A group of over 50 participants will gather for residencies from May 22-June 1, 2025.

“Throughout U.S. history, writers have been critical to the creation of our American identity,” said Jenni Werner, Executive Artistic Director. “This exceptional group of writers are creating transformational stories about the world and our place in it. The town of New Harmony was itself founded on the concept of creating a better world, and I know that these writers and their collaborators will be inspired and rejuvenated by this wellspring of creativity.”

Following an intensive selection process with over 530 applications, a diverse, paid selection panel made recommendations for the 2025 company. The incredible group of selected artists includes: Brittany Allen (Redwood, Portland Center Stage), Deborah Asante (Asante Arts Institute, Indianapolis), Kimberly Belflower (John Proctor is the Villain), Matthew Chong (David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, Lessons), Margot Carmody (Carnegie Mellon University, Olvidame - Forget Me), Kristiana Rae Colón (The Chi), Ty Defoe (Ojibwe and Oneida Nations, Firebird Tattoo), Maddie Easley (Wyandot Nation, Representatives for Those at Peace), Zachariah Ezer (Black Women in Tech), Miriam Gonzales (10 Seconds), Franky Gonzalez (Bishop Arts Theatre Center Playwright in Residence), Jessica Huang (James Still Playwright in Residence at the Indiana Repertory Theatre), Monet Hurst-Mendoza (Torera, Alley Theatre), Alex Lin (The Juilliard School, Chinese Republicans), Nehemiah Luckett (Ruby, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe), Christopher Lysik (University of Iowa, Pierogi Play), Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj (The Factotum, Lyric Opera of Chicago), Gloria Majule (My Father was Shot in the Back of the Head), Vaibu Mohan (Jala Smriti, premiering at Atlanta Opera in 2026), Abigail Onwunali (Jewel), Phanésia Pharel (The Waterfall), Amalia Oliva Rojas (Columbia University, How to Melt Ice, or How the Coyote Fell in Love with the Butterfly who tried to be a Lizard), Madeline Sayet (Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut, Where We Belong), Michael Shayan (AVAAZ), and Mark Valdez and Ashley Sparks (mark-n-sparks, The Most Beautiful Home…Maybe).

In the Productions in Residence Program, NHP is thrilled to partner with Thrown Stone Theatre Company (Ridgefield, CT, Co-Artistic Directors Jonathan Winn and Jason Peck) to support the development of The Waterfall by Phanésia Pharel. The Waterfall will be directed by Taylor Reynolds (Tambo & Bones). NHP is also continuing to support the development of Michael Shayan's play For My Next Trick... These projects will be featured, along with all of the writers at the Residency, during NHP's Celebration of New Plays from May 30-31.

Partnerships are at the central to NHP's vision for a healthy arts ecology, and in 2025, the organization will continue its partnership with the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival to support residencies for five award winners in the Kennedy Center's Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards Program and a dramaturgy fellow. In addition, NHP is partnering with Ericka Rattcliff and Court Theatre (Chicago) to support the development of Kristiana Rae Colón's play BLK EURYDICE, which will have a workshop and reading in Chicago over the summer.

The final weekend Celebration of Playwrights will run May 30 and 31 in New Harmony, IN, and will feature readings and events celebrating the 2025 writers and Residency participants. More information can be found at www.newharmonyproject.org/2025-residency-announcement.

The 2025 New Harmony Project writers were selected by a panel of paid readers, including: Amanda Dawson, Aurora Real de Asua, Jayne Deely, Reena Dutt, Maddie Easley, Ramón Esquivel, Ambree Feaster, Diana Grisanti, cara hinh, Jihye Kim, Andrew Kramer, Mario Gomez Sloth Levine, Lexy Leuszler, Khalid Long, Tara Moses, Naysan Mojgani, Jay B. Muskett, David Quang Pham, Jordan Ramierez-Puckett, Dominique Rider, ML Roberts, T. Carlis Roberts, Lynde Rosario, Carol Ann Tan, Ashley Thomas, christina michelle watkins, and Pirronne Yousefzadeh.

