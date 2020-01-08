The Dramatists Guild Of America Presents A New Program, 'End Of Play'

The Dramatists Guild of America announces a new program designed to engage playwrights across the country by working with them to create a brand-new play, to or revise an old one. In March 2020, the Guild will celebrate "End of Play" month. Writers who participate in the month's "End of Play" initiative will set a goal for themselves at the beginning of March, and will then post weekly updates to their community regarding their progress. Goals may include writing a new full-length play or musical, or writing two one-act plays/musicals, or completing a second draft of any of the above. At the end of March, participants may be invited to a local party in their region to celebrate writing. Ultimately, the goal of "End of Play" is to get writers to the finish line through motivation, community, and a party.

Participants will be put in contact with their closest "End of Play" organizer. Organizers can be Dramatists Guild Regional Reps, Ambassadors, or other members of the theatrical community who might hold an interest in facilitating local chapters. The Guild is hoping that "End of Play" will be a community-building experience that challenges participants to get writing, get together, and reframe what can truly be possible when you set your mind to something. There is no failure to "End of Play," there is only the creation of new work and new possibilities.

For information about guidelines, timelines, social media hashtags, and other logistics, please visit the Dramatists Guild website at https://www.dramatistsguild.com/end-of-play. On the webpage, interested parties will also find forms to register as a participant or as a local organizer. For any further questions, thoughts, suggestions, or concerns, please reach out to the DG's Office Manager Lily Dwoskin (ldwoskin@dramatistsguild.com), or DG's Manager of the Regional Rep program Jordan Stovall (jstovall@dramatistsguild.com).







