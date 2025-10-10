T/T/Partners Unveils New Leadership, Promotions, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



T/T/Partners (TTP), the acclaimed management and producing office behind some of Broadway’s most impactful productions, today announced a new leadership structure and several key promotions under the guidance of partners Adam Miller and David Turner. The firm continues to expand its presence across Broadway, touring, concert, off-Broadway, and international theatrical landscapes.

Brittany Weber has been promoted to General Manager after more than 15 years with the company. A vital member of the TTP team since 2008, Weber brings 18 years of management experience to her new role, which will include general management of Operation Mincemeat and additional upcoming productions. Her Broadway credits include The Hills of California, Merrily We Roll Along, Leopoldstadt, Company, and Mean Girls.

In addition, Jessie Douglas and Garrett Holtz have been promoted to Senior Associate General Managers, while Marty McGuire has been named Associate General Manager, strengthening the firm’s commitment to developing new leadership from within.

“TTP’s success is built on collaboration, consistency, and care,” said David Turner and Adam Miller. “We are thrilled to recognize the incredible leadership and dedication of Brittany Weber, Jessie Douglas, Garrett Holtz, and Marty McGuire as they step into these well-deserved new roles. These promotions reflect our core belief in nurturing talent and our ongoing commitment to supporting artists with integrity, clarity, and respect for the creative process.”

Founded in 2015 as Thompson Turner Productions by Turner and the late producer Stuart Thompson (1954–2017), TTP remains rooted in Thompson’s legacy of artistic excellence and support for creative collaboration. The company also announced that partner Rebecca Habel will depart at the end of the year to become Managing Director of Roundabout Theatre Company. Miller and Turner expressed gratitude for her contributions to TTP’s growth and success.

TTP has established itself as a trusted partner across theatrical management, executive producing, and consulting. The firm’s portfolio includes Broadway, touring, off-Broadway, and international productions, offering comprehensive support that preserves each artist’s creative vision.

Recent and upcoming Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Operation Mincemeat, The Hills of California, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along (2023–24 revival), Patriots, The Shark Is Broken, Death of a Salesman (2022 revival), Leopoldstadt, Company (2021–22 revival), and Mean Girls. Future projects include the upcoming revival of Chess and Schmigadoon!. Off-Broadway projects include Duke & Roya and Triple Threat, with consulting credits on Together Live at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole, Saturday Church at NYTW, The Baker’s Wife at CSC, and international productions of The Book of Mormon and Mean Girls.

