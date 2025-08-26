TRU Opens Submissions For Fall 2025 Producer Development & Mentorship Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway/off-Broadway producers Blair Russell and Jane Dubin will return to teach TRU's Fall Producer Development and Mentorship Program classes starting in late September.

Classes will be held virtually so students from beyond the New York area may continue to attend virtually.

The 2025 Fall FOUNDATIONS CLASS will be on Tuesday nights, led by Blair Russell, Tony-nominated producer whose experience ranges from fringe festivals (Edinburgh) to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows (Slave Play, Still and Sweeney Todd off-Broadway). This course offers a basic but thorough overview of the major business aspects of producing and helps strengthen collaborative skills, taught in context of a final project that offers practical application of the information shared.

The 2025 Fall MASTER CLASS will once again be led by Tony-winning Broadway producer Jane Dubin (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Ann, Tony winner The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Still, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, upcoming: Village of Vale). The Master class is an in-depth and personalized approach to producing focusing on your own project, including a private consultation. Classes are limited to 10 students and will be held on Monday Nights beginning Sept. 29. CLICK for details.

To request an application for Master Class, or to inquire about the program, email TRUMentor@gmail.com. Prerequisites include the Foundations class or prior producing experience. Self-Producing Artists are welcome to apply.

Foundations Price: $295 for new members, $245 for returning members and students (ID required). The program will meet one or two evenings a month from September through February (see schedule below) - that's 10 sessions ($29.50 per session). You must also be a paid member of TRU, currently $95/year.

Master Class Price: $425 for new members. Limited to 10 full participants. (Adjunct memberships available - you attend all sessions on a non-participating auditor basis, $325.) Fall term meets twice a month from September through February- 9 sessions (less than $50 per session). You must also be a paid member of TRU, currently $95/year. For more information on the program, please click here.





