TRU Announces Producer Bootcamp - Raising Money For Theater 2022







Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces the TRU Producer Bootcamp, Raising Money for Theater 2022: Who, How and When to Ask, held virtually on Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12pm-7pm ET. For more information and to register, visit truonline.org/events/raising-money-for-theater-2022/.

The world has been on hold since March 2020, but hope is on the horizon at last: though uncertainties persist, at least we have an effective vaccine and have seen the tentative return of live theater. It's more important now than ever for the voices of theater to be heard, so get ready to move ahead with passion and a plan, and an awareness of how to navigate our current world-in-transition. For producers, one important step is finding the money and resources to make it all happen. And with our new engagement in the virtual world, maybe it's time to think globally.

We invite you to acquire some basic tools and crucial information that will help you to overcome your money shyness and virtual roadblocks and effectively reach out to supporters. From pitching techniques and presentation skills to legal requirements and business planning, plus a wealth of first-hand experience from a half dozen producers who are currently active in the Broadway and off-Broadway worlds, we promise you an informative, empowering and inspiring day.

Workshop faculty will include (confirmed so far): producers Jane Dubin (Is This a Room? and Dana H.; The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, An American in Paris, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann); Neil Gooding (Australian premieres of Gutenberg! The Musical!, and Dogfight and New York productions of Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps, Alan Cumming's one-man Macbeth on Broadway; upcoming production of Back to the Future in London); R.K. Greene (Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Cougar the musical, Room Service); Cody Lassen (Tootsie, What the Constitution Means to Me, Indecent, Significant Other, Spring Awakening revival; upcoming Titanic, How I Learned to Drive); and Cheryl Wiesenfeld (Ain't Too Proud, The Great Society, 4-time Tony winner for All the Way, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Elaine Stritch: At Liberty). PLUS Entertainment attorney Lee Feldshon and Eric Goldman, and financial advisor Bailie Slevin of Entertaining Finance.

To apply online: Fill out the online registration form

To apply by mail: Download this application on Word or an editable PDF and send with payment to: Theater Resources Unlimited/BCMoney, 115 W. 29th Street, 12th floor, NYC NY 10001

Non-Members: $200 TRU Members: $165 (apply before January 13, 2022 and save $30)

Special workshop/membership packages available:

Festival Discount: $135 For anyone who has applied to any of the upcoming festivals.

Student Discount: $115

Email TRUStaff1@gmail.com with proof of your festival application, or a student ID, and we will provide you with a code to use with the Special Discount button in the bright red ticketing box when registering.

To apply for available COVID-19 Scholarships, fill out this form to demonstrate financial need.