Sue Wagner and John Johnson Launch Wagner Johnson Productions

Seven-time Tony Award winning producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson announced today the formation of their new venture, Wagner Johnson Productions. Under their new banner, the longtime collaborators will produce and general manage an array of theatrical productions. Their current slate of projects includes the new musical, Almost Famous, which they will co-produce with Lia Vollack and Joey Parnes, and is about to have its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe, as well as the full range of Scott Rudin Productions' theatrical ventures.

Joey Parnes, Wagner and Johnson's longtime mentor, said in a statement, "I have worked alongside Sue and John since they first began in this business, and it has been a great privilege to see them grow into the industry powerhouses they've become. I'm particularly thrilled that we will get to continue working together on Almost Famous. I like to say that they've taught me everything they know, and I hope the feeling is mutual."

Sue Wagner and John Johnson responded, "Joey Parnes has been an incredible mentor and we feel very lucky to have learned from him and worked along side him for the past 17 years. We're deeply proud of our joyous past collaborations and we look forward to many more." They added, "With this venture, we are, with total appreciation and gratitude, committed to continuing the legacy of the great producer/general managers who have inspired us personally and professionally. Most especially- Joey."

Joey Parnes Productions, established in 1999 and winner of 8 Tony Awards for such productions as A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder (Best Musical) Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Best Play), and Hair (Best Revival of a Musical), among other hits, will continue operating in its Manhattan headquarters, with new Broadway and London projects in development.

Sue Wagner and John Johnson's Broadway credits include: Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Hillary and Clinton, King Lear, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Waverly Gallery, The Iceman Cometh, Carousel, Three Tall Women, Meteor Shower, 1984, The Glass Menagerie, Hello, Dolly! (Tony Award), A Doll's House, Part 2, The Front Page, The Humans (Tony Award), Bright Star, Shuffle Along, Arthur Miller's The Crucible, Blackbird, Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge (Tony Award), Skylight (Tony Award), Larry David's Fish in the Dark, Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, This Is Our Youth, A Raisin in the Sun (Tony Award), A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder (Tony Award), Betrayal, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Award), End of the Rainbow, Lombardi, HAIR, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Merchant of Venice, Equus, Passing Strange, Well, Butley, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia. National Tour credits include: Hello, Dolly!, The Humans, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, HAIR, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf. Off-Broadway credits include: Here Lies Love, Satchmo at the Waldorf, Beckett/Albee, Tuesdays With Morrie, A Play About the Baby. West End credits include: HAIR, The Lady from Dubuque starring Maggie Smith, Duet for One, Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia. They served in The Producing Office of Tony Award Productions from 2001 to 2008. Additional producing credits include: Men in Blazers Live and 35MM The Musical. Sue is a graduate of Boston University. John is a graduate of Fordham College at Lincoln Center.







