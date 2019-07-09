Submissions Now Open For Grammy Awards' Musical Theater Album Category

Submissions are now open for the Grammy Awards' Musical Theater Album category.

The Best Musical Theater Album GRAMMY honors excellence in the performance(s) in and production of musical theater recordings. Elements of the corresponding stage production are not considered in evaluating the recording. eligibility for recordings ends August 31

It's not just Broadway cast albums that are eligible. All recordings of scores of musical theater works created to support an underlying dramatic intention or theme can be considered. This includes recordings of Off-Broadway, Broadway, regional works, studio cast recordings, concept albums, "live," "in concert" television performances, and revivals.

As with all GRAMMY categories, if 40 or more eligible albums are submitted, five albums are nominated. Note: 25-39 submissions yield three nominated albums.

Similar to other categories, there is a Screening Committee, consisting of highly qualified experts in the field, who help ensure that the submitted albums meet all eligibility requirements for the category. Note: Committees do not determine the nominated albums.

And the GRAMMY for the Best Musical Theater Album goes to... the album producer(s), principal vocalist(s) who have contributed significant performance(s), and lyricist(s) and composer(s) of more than half of the new score.

IMPORTANT GRAMMY SUBMISSION NOTES AND DATES

• Don't assume someone else has submitted the eligible recording.

• The more submissions the better for the category.

Release Eligibility Period Oct. 1, 2018-Aug. 31, 2019

First Online Entry Process Access Period June 24-July 8, 2019

Second Online Entry Process Access Period July 17-Aug. 2, 2019

First-Round Online Voting Sept. 25-Oct. 10, 2019

Final-Round Online Voting Dec. 9, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020

For more information about the GRAMMY Awards process visit GRAMMY101.com.







