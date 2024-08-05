Signature Theatre Names Beth Whitaker Interim Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre has named Beth Whitaker their interim artistic director. She will take over while Signature searches for a successor to former artistic director Paige Evans, who stepped down in June.

Whitaker has been with Signature since 1999 and was part of creating and implementing new artistic programs for Signature’s three-theatre complex on 42nd Street, the Pershing Square Signature Center, which opened in January 2012. She has served as the company’s associate artistic director since 2006.

Beth has also held artistic and literary positions at Tectonic Theater Project, the O’Neill Playwrights Conference, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the New Harmony Project, and the Alliance Theatre. She has a BFA in Theatre from Southern Methodist University and an MFA in Dramaturgy from Columbia University. She is from Macon, Georgia.

