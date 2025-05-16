SDCF Receives $50K Gift From Lynnette Barkley to Support Development Program Alumni

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has received a generous gift of $50,000 from director and choreographer Lynnette Barkley to establish the Lynnette Barkley Fund, which will support alumni of the SDCF Professional Development Program as they continue to develop their artistry.



The Professional Development Program (previously known as the Observership Program) provides opportunities for early-career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process along with opportunities for continued education and development. Started in the 1980s and re-launched in 2022, the program has served many hundreds of artists in New York and around the country.



Liz Diamond, President of SDCF said, “On behalf of the SDCF Board of Trustees, we are honored that Lynnette has entrusted to SDCF this generous gift, which will allow the Foundation to support the talented alumni of our Professional Development Program as they expand their artistry, skills, and knowledge. This Fund, which we have named in Lynnette’s honor, will help directors and choreographers move beyond the first phase of their professional lives and allow them to test new ideas and pursue new artistic projects. We are immensely grateful to Lynnette for her vision, and for the opportunity to administer this Fund on behalf of our extraordinary SDCF Professional Development Program alumni.”



Lynnette Barkley said, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to support the next generation of directors and choreographers.”



Funds support alumni of the Professional Development Program and will be available through an internal application process.



(Director/Choreographer/Writer) has directed, choreographed and/or developed a myriad of plays and musicals for Off-Broadway, National Tours and Regional Theatres. Broadway: assisted Tommy Tune on My One And Only. Off-Broadway: Chatting With The Tea Party, Leave It To Jane, Gifts of the Magi, Anything Cole, and The Road To Hollywood. National tours: Gypsy, Damn Yankees, A Funny Thing…Forum. Regional theaters include: New Jersey Rep, American Stage, PB DramaWorks, Florida Stage, NJ Theatrefest, Gateway Playhouse, Candlewood Playhouse, Main State Music Theatre, & La Mirada Civic Theatre, among others.



She has co-written & directed the original musicals Backwards In High Heels, (w/Christopher McGovern), Beguiled Again (w/Craig Ames & J Barry Lewis) and is currently pitching her musical, Swing Sisters (with composer Tony DeSare) for TV/Film development. As director, she has also collaborated on the development of several highly acclaimed original musicals, including Dinner At Eight, Mr. Abbott: A Broadway Legacy, Dancing With The One I Love and Prince of The Dark.



For over 20 years, Lynnette and business partner, Jeff Kalpak headed the award-winning Production Company, Barkley-Kalpak Associates. Lynnette served as its Director of Theatrical Development, producing, directing & writing scripts for innumerable corporate industrials, meetings, videos and theatrical productions.



Lynnette holds a BA from San Francisco State University and a Master’s Degree from California State University, Fullerton. She is a proud, longstanding member of SDC, NAMT (National Alliance of Musical Theatre), and The League of Professional Theatre Women.



