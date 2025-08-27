SDCF Reveals Recipient of Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) announces that Dominic Moore-Dunson, an award-winning choreographer and arts leader, has been selected as the 2025-2026 Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist at the Wilma Theater, where he will work with Co-Artistic Director Morgan Green.

Named for the legendary leader of the American theatre and awarded to mid-career directors or choreographers, SDCF’s Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency is a year-long residency that helps increase access to institutional leadership and supports artists who are illuminating Black cultural experiences on stage. As Resident Artist, Moore-Dunson will receive a $50,000 grant.

Says Justin Emeka, Co-Chair of the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency Selection Committee, “The Committee is delighted to award this year’s Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency to Dominic Moore-Dunson. Moore-Dunson’s choreography blends narrative depth, emotive clarity, and social insight. His leadership as a mentor and community builder makes him an artist of vision and impact. The Wilma Theater’s commitment to bold, innovative storytelling makes it the perfect home for this residency, and we are excited to see what this partnership will create.”

Moore-Dunson is an award-winning choreographer and arts leader known for his innovative work blending dance, social justice, and community engagement. In his Resident Artist application, Moore-Dunson wrote, “My greatest fulfillment comes from uniting my work as an artist and a leader, where vision and collaboration meet to shape teams and create new Black-centered work. Through the Lloyd Richards Fellowship, I aspire to expand the reach of that work and help shape the future of American theatre.”

During his residency at the Wilma Theater, Moore-Dunson will work closely with Mentor Morgan Green, receiving unique exposure to the responsibilities of being an artistic leader and the internal structure and workings of a theatrical institution. He will also work with Wilma Co-Artistic Director Yury Urnov on The Snow Queen, the company’s first offering for an all-ages audience; work with co-Artistic Director Lindsay Smiling on The America Play by Suzan-Lori Parks; and attend meetings of the Wilma HotHouse Company, the theatre’s ensemble of actors, among other opportunities.

Says Green, “We’re so glad to welcome Dominic Moore-Dunson into the Wilma community to experience our theatre-making process and shared leadership model, and just as excited for all that we’ll learn from his perspective and creative process.”

The 2025-2026 Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency Selection Committee included Co-Chairs Justin Emeka and Anne Kauffman, Lydia Fort, Kent Gash, and Awoye Timpo.

Finalists for this year’s award were Carlon V Bell II, Tor Campbell, Bianca Jones, and Taylor Reynolds.

The Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency is made possible with support from the Miranda Family Fund and the Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation as well as support through the SDCF fellowship funds named for Shepard and Mildred Traube and Sir John Gielgud, and many generous individuals.





