Rob McClure, John Douglas Thompson and More to Star in SPARE PARTS Industry Reading

Spare Parts, a new play by David Glass (Love + Science) will receive an industry presentation on Monday, May 19th at 3pm at Open Jar Studios.

Directed by Michael Herwitz (JOB), the reading features Tony Nominees John Douglas Thompson (Jitney, End Game) and Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chaplin), as well as Jasai Chase-Owens (Romeo + Juliet, Sanctuary City) and Matt Walker (Love + Science, The Gilded Age).

Spare Parts is a darkly comic exploration of the rising influence of billionaire-level control of scientific research. When a young scientist and his embattled mentor are recruited by a billionaire and his eager assistant to halt the process of aging, the boundaries between ethics and unchecked ambition are exposed.

