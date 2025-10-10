ROYO Reveals Strategic Investment in Asia Through Its Subsidiary, RTS Entertainment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ROYO, one of the UK's largest commercial theatre producers, has announced plans for further investment in bringing world class theatre to Asia through its subsidiary RTS Entertainment.

RTS will bring Rambert's PEAKY BLINDERS: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby to China to celebrate 100 years of the world-renowned ballet company. The transfer will mark the fifth production that RTS has brought to Chinese audiences in the past 18 months, the most recent of which being presentations of The Olivier Award winning Life of Pi (Simon Friend Entertainment) and Agatha Christie's Murder On the Orient Express (Fiery Angel).

Rambert's celebrated production of PEAKY BLINDERS, based on the global Netflix hit, will tour mainland China in Spring 2026 as part of the company's centenary celebrations.

Helen Shute, CEO of Rambert, said “International touring has always been part of Rambert's DNA: it connects us beyond language, strengthens creative partnerships, and sustains our future at a time when global exchange is not only inspiring, but essential for artistic and financial resilience. We are truly honoured to return in our centenary year, and with the support of Boris and the RTS team, to meet our audiences in China again.”

Boris Cao, CEO of RTS, added “We are very proud to bring Rambert back to China in celebration of their 100th year. Chinese audiences will connect deeply with Peaky Blinders' universal story of hope and rebirth, just like audiences in the UK.”

RTS is an international production company based in Shanghai and London, and a market leader in the territory.

ROYO Group CEO Tom De Keyser, who is currently in Shanghai for their hugely successful run of Murder On The Orient Express, has confirmed the company will continue to expand and invest in RTS growing the office and team in Shanghai.

He added that “having RTS within the ROYO Group allows us to provide unparalleled support to British producers and performing arts institutions seeking to export their work to global audiences. Audiences and Theatres in China are some of the best in the world, and hold British productions in great esteem, so it continues to be a growing market that we are excited to be working in.”





