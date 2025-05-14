Previews: 76TH DUBROVNIK SUMMER FESTIVAL: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN AND ART at Dubrovnik

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the sun sets over the stunning city of Dubrovnik, the air will soon be filled with the sounds of creativity and inspiration during the 76th Dubrovnik Summer Festival, running from July 10th to August 25th, 2025. This year, the festival embraces a theme that resonates deeply—women. Yes, you heard it right! Female characters, themes, and performances will take center stage, showcasing the incredible talents of both domestic and International Artists in a breathtaking array of scenic locations throughout the city.



Get ready for a drama program that promises to be nothing short of spectacular! The backbone of this year’s lineup features three major premieres that will leave you spellbound. First up is the cult classic, Goldoni’s Le Baruffe Chiozzotte, directed by the brilliant Krešimir Dolenčić. Then, prepare to be captivated by Medea S. Stone and Müller, brought to life by the visionary Martin Kušej. And let’s not forget Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece, The Seagull, directed by the talented Janusz Kica.



But that’s not all! The festival will also revive some beloved hits, including Goldoni’s La bottega del caffè, Vojnović’s The Equinox, and Shakespeare’s enchanting The Tempest. And for those who might need a little help with the language, fear not! The Tempest and The Equinox will be subtitled in English, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the magic.



Now, let’s talk about the music! The Rector’s Palace will transform into a haven of melodic delight, featuring the exceptional soprano Sonya Yoncheva, whose voice could make even the most stoic hearts flutter. The talented Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili will grace the stage, bringing her unique flair to the festival. And for a delightful twist, the Vienna Berlin Music Club, affectionately known as The Philharmonix, will blend classical, jazz, pop, and swing in a performance that promises to be as dynamic as a summer storm!



And if that’s not enough to get your heart racing, the magnificent Opera gala concert will feature some of today’s brightest stars: the brilliant soprano Nino Machaidze, the charismatic Italian tenor Vittorio Grigolo, and the world-renowned Croatian bass-baritone Marko Mimica. They will be accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra of the Croatian Radio and Television, under the expert direction of Sebastian Lang Lessing. Trust me, this is one concert you won’t want to miss!



So, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by the enchanting world of the Dubrovnik Summer Festival. With its rich tapestry of female narratives and artistic brilliance, this year promises to be a celebration of creativity that will resonate long after the final curtain falls. Don’t forget your dancing shoes and your sense of wonder—this festival is bound to be a magical experience!

