The Lillys Announce Winners Of 2021 Awards







The Lillys has announced the winners of the 2021 Lilly Awards.

Crystal Monee Hall is the winner of the $25,000 Go Write a Musical Award.

C.A. Johnson has won the $25,000 Go Write a Play Award.

The winners of the $5,000 Go Work in Theatre Awards are: Actor Brigit Huppuch, Set designer Kimie Nishikawa, Director Machel Ross, Producer Stephanie Rolland, and Producer Victoria Detres.

All of the above awards are generously funded by Lilly Board member and producer Stacey Mindich.

The winner of the $10,000 Creative Spirit Award in Design, funded by Daryl Roth, is lighting designer Itohan Edoloyi.

The $10,000 Lorraine Hansberry Award winner is playwright France-Luce Benson. The winners are nominated and chosen by a revolving anonymous panel of industry professionals. This year's winners will be celebrated in person at The Lilly Awards show next spring, alongside the Lilly winners of 2020 and 2022.

The Lillys' tradition of surprise guests, surprise awards, and the crowning of Miss Lilly (their single male winner), will return then in an extra extravagant celebration. The Lillys celebrate, fund, and fight for women by promoting gender and racial parity in the American theatre.

The Lillys are Marsha Norman, Lynn Nottage, Amanda Green, Valerie Curtis Newton, Robert Schenkkan, Julia Jordan, Sarah Ruhl, Mandy Greenfield, Kristen Anderson- Lopez, Jane Abramson, Rebekah Carver, Antonia Belt, Lily Fan, Janice Maffei, Kate Navin, Rita Pietropinto Kitt, and Dana Muldrow.

Learn more at https://the-lillys.org/.