Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Goes Inside BEETLEJUICE LIVE At BroadwayCon

On Saturday, January 25th, Alan Seales from The Theatre Podcast took the main stage at BroadwayCon 2020 to moderate a panel all about BEETLEJUICE.

Check out his chat with the cast of Beetlejuice at BroadwayCon 2020 including Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Jenny Gersten and Callie Goff

The panel included Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, line producer Jenny Gersten and Spotco Senior ConCallie Goff. They talked all things TikTok, cosplay, social media, audience reactions, and even conclude the event with BroadwayCon's largest selfie, ever!

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

