Peter Quilter’s STEP BY STEP to Receive Industry Presentation Starring Gaynor Faye, Lorraine Bruce, and Denise Welch

Thomas Hopkins Productions has announced an exclusive industry presentation of Step By Step, a heartwarming new comedy by two-time Olivier nominee and Tony Award nominee Peter Quilter (End of the Rainbow, Glorious!). The closed reading will be held on Wednesday, September 24 at Soho Theatre.

Step By Step will star Gaynor Faye (Fat Friends, The Syndicate, Coronation Street), Lorraine Bruce (The Syndicate), and Denise Welch (Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street). The production will be helmed by acclaimed director Sarah Frankcom, former Artistic Director of Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre, whose career includes celebrated collaborations with Maxine Peake and world premieres by Simon Stephens.

This poignant and hilarious new play follows three women on a two-day hike in memory of a recently deceased friend. Each carries a stone engraved with a personal message to leave at the summit as a tribute—but the climb proves just as surprising, ridiculous, and emotionally revealing as life itself.

The reading is produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions, whose recent credits include This Bitter Earth, The Talented Mr Ripley, and the seven-time Tony-nominated John Proctor is the Villain. Founded in 2019, THP is a leading force in bold new work and international theatrical collaborations.

